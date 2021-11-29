Advertisement

Affordable housing key to return of island nursing home

The task force was formed after the Island Nursing Home announced in August that it would be...
The task force was formed after the Island Nursing Home announced in August that it would be closing.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER ISLE, Maine (AP) - A task force wants to reopen a nursing home on Deer Isle but first the island needs to solve an affordable housing crisis.

The task force was formed after the Island Nursing Home announced in August that it would be closing, blindsiding the community and providing a hole in services for older residents.

Since the closure announcement, the task force has been assessing the nursing home’s housing needs, the community’s existing housing stock and potential workforce housing opportunities.

Ronda Dodge, the president of the nursing home board, said the nursing home had between 26 and 28 people decline job offers because they could not find housing in the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
67.86% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue upward trend
Maine Game Wardens rescue injured hiker in Aroostook State Park
Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Saturday
Maine’s fall hunting seasons ending for the year

Latest News

Officials say the driver’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Driver dead following crash on Hebron Road in Paris
It happened at the intersection of Union Street and Griffin Road.
City of Bangor repairing traffic light after collision tears down pole
"Skow-Who-Ville" returns for holiday season
Skowhegan turns into “Skow-Who-Ville” this holiday season
Flurries Monday morning, then mostly sunny