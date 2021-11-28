Advertisement

UMaine men’s hockey drops home game at Cross Insurance Arena to UMass Lowell

The University of Maine men’s hockey team played in Portland Saturday night against Hockey East...
The University of Maine men’s hockey team played in Portland Saturday night against Hockey East opponent #15 UMass Lowell.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The University of Maine men’s hockey team played in Portland Saturday night against Hockey East opponent #15 UMass Lowell.

The Black Bears entered the game with only one win on the season.

Blake Wells gave the River Hawks the lead with a goal in the first period.

Black Bears goalie, Victor Osman, did keep Maine in the game as the he came up with 24 saves.

But, the Maine offense could not put anything past Owen Savory who made 29 saves for the shutout.

UMass Lowell added a third period goal for the 2-0 win.

Maine returns to the ice Friday, December 3 in the Alfond.

Puck drop against Vermont is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Saturday
Brewer Police responded to an armed robbery report in a parking lot at the corner of Wilson and...
Man arrested in Brewer after armed robbery Friday
The crash happened around 5:30 on River Road.
Two hospitalized after collision in Orrington Friday night
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
Crews respond to motorcycle accident in Oakland Thursday night
Police say 72-year-old Michael Deabay of Presque Isle was driving when he lost control of his...
Two hospitalized following crash in Arookstook County

Latest News

He's tied for team lead with four goals
Donavan Houle bringing intensity for Black Bears
Don Shields broadcasts women’s basketball while his son, Jon, calls men’s hockey
Father-son duo comprise Maine men’s hockey and women’s basketball play-by-play
The Trojans defeated Cape Elizabeth in May title matchup
MDI Esports team hoping to grow sport after state championship
Ponies defeat Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale, 19-16, for Class D state title
Foxcroft Academy Ponies complete perfect season