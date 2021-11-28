UMaine men’s hockey drops home game at Cross Insurance Arena to UMass Lowell

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The University of Maine men’s hockey team played in Portland Saturday night against Hockey East opponent #15 UMass Lowell.

The Black Bears entered the game with only one win on the season.

Blake Wells gave the River Hawks the lead with a goal in the first period.

Black Bears goalie, Victor Osman, did keep Maine in the game as the he came up with 24 saves.

But, the Maine offense could not put anything past Owen Savory who made 29 saves for the shutout.

UMass Lowell added a third period goal for the 2-0 win.

Maine returns to the ice Friday, December 3 in the Alfond.

Puck drop against Vermont is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

