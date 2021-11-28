Orrington Fire Department helping kids exchange letters with Santa

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington holiday tradition that started last year due to COVID is back once again in 2021. The fire department is using its special connection to Santa to exchange letters with Maine kids.

“I, personally, this time of year, am kind of a Grinch,” said Lt. Chris Strout of the Orrington Fire Department. “But helping do all these letters with Santa has kind of sparked my Christmas spirit and helped my heart grow two sizes as well.”

A mailbox outside the Orrington Public Safety building is giving Maine kids a direct line to the North Pole to send their letters to Santa.

“Us here at the fire department, we make sure those go directly to Santa because we have an in with him. We get him those letters and then he returns those letters in the mail,” Strout explained.

Something very jolly happened here at the OFD! Looks like we got a letter from Santa again this year! He wants everyone... Posted by Orrington Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Kids don’t need to be from Orrington to participate in the Letters to Santa program. They just need to make sure their letter is in the mailbox by 6:00 p.m. on December 10th.

“The only thing we ask is that the return address is legible so that way Santa can get those letters back,” Strout said.

Last year, more than 60 Maine kids from as far away as Millinocket used the mailbox to get their letters to Saint Nick. It’s only been back out for a few days, but it’s already seeing some traffic.

“The letters -- we’ve seen from kids just happy and excited to write a letter to Santa, to some more of the touching stuff. Even asking for their siblings to get toys from Santa as well. You see a lot of unselfish children writing letters to Santa,” Strout said.

As for how Orrington fire fighters have managed to develop such a strong connection with Santa, Strout says it pays to be on the Nice List.

“Santa seems to like us down here at the fire department in Orrington. So as long as we can stay on Santa’s good side, we’ll keep doing it,” he said.

Santa will also be using Orrington’s fire truck to make visits to kids in town on December 11th and 12th.

You can call the fire department at 825-3530 by December 6th to make sure your home is on his route.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.