Advertisement

Mostly sunny today, light snow on Monday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunny conditions are expected to start the day on Sunday, but more clouds will move in late in the afternoon. The next low pressure system will move northeast Sunday night into Monday. The track of the low looks to stay far enough east that most of the snow will fall in parts of Canada. However, a couple inches of snow are still possible in the state along and east of I-95.

Snow showers will start overnight and linger through the morning. Snow showers could linger into Tuesday morning for northeastern Maine. Most areas east of I-95 will see a dusting to up to 2″ of snow. Slightly higher amounts are possible closer to the eastern border.

Mostly sunny conditions will return on Tuesday and partly sunny conditions are forecast for Wednesday. Rain showers are expected on Thursday as a low pressure system passes to the northwest. The next chance for snow will be on Saturday with a low that will track northeast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 25-33°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 18-28°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs 24-34°. North wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph along the coast.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. West wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Saturday
Brewer Police responded to an armed robbery report in a parking lot at the corner of Wilson and...
Man arrested in Brewer after armed robbery Friday
The crash happened around 5:30 on River Road.
Two hospitalized after collision in Orrington Friday night
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
Crews respond to motorcycle accident in Oakland Thursday night
Police say 72-year-old Michael Deabay of Presque Isle was driving when he lost control of his...
Two hospitalized following crash in Arookstook County

Latest News

Snow ending this afternoon
First Alert Weather
Snow ending then chilly and breezy this afternoon
Snow coming to an end
Round 2 of snow will continue to press north and east. This will bring accumulations across...
Rain Changing To Snow With Accumulations Possible