Mostly sunny today, light snow on Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunny conditions are expected to start the day on Sunday, but more clouds will move in late in the afternoon. The next low pressure system will move northeast Sunday night into Monday. The track of the low looks to stay far enough east that most of the snow will fall in parts of Canada. However, a couple inches of snow are still possible in the state along and east of I-95.

Snow showers will start overnight and linger through the morning. Snow showers could linger into Tuesday morning for northeastern Maine. Most areas east of I-95 will see a dusting to up to 2″ of snow. Slightly higher amounts are possible closer to the eastern border.

Mostly sunny conditions will return on Tuesday and partly sunny conditions are forecast for Wednesday. Rain showers are expected on Thursday as a low pressure system passes to the northwest. The next chance for snow will be on Saturday with a low that will track northeast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 25-33°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 18-28°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs 24-34°. North wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph along the coast.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. West wind 5-15 mph.

