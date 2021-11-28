Advertisement

Maine’s fall hunting seasons ending for the year

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s big fall hunting seasons are ending for the year.

The state’s “big four” game animals are black bears, wild turkeys, white-tailed deer and moose.

The seasons for bears, deer and moose all ended on Saturday, and the turkey season ended earlier in the month.

Maine wildlife managers have encouraged more hunting these past two years because it’s a socially distant activity.

The state also uses the hunts to keep the populations of the animals at healthy levels.

Deer hunters who use muzzleloaders have a special season that begins on Monday.

They’re still able to hunt deer until Dec. 11.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Saturday
The crash happened around 5:30 on River Road.
Two hospitalized after collision in Orrington Friday night
Brewer Police responded to an armed robbery report in a parking lot at the corner of Wilson and...
Man arrested in Brewer after armed robbery Friday
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
Crews respond to motorcycle accident in Oakland Thursday night
Police say 72-year-old Michael Deabay of Presque Isle was driving when he lost control of his...
Two hospitalized following crash in Arookstook County

Latest News

Maine Game Wardens rescue injured hiker in Aroostook State Park
Bangor shops celebrate Small Business Saturday
Bangor businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday
Caring Community Cupboard fundraiser
Caring Community Cupboard holds craft fair fundraiser
Festival of Wreaths returns
Festival of Wreaths returns for the holidays
Bangor celebrates Small Business Saturday
Bangor celebrates Small Business Saturday