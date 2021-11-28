Maine Game Wardens rescue injured hiker in Aroostook State Park

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Caribou woman is recovering in the hospital after officials say she slipped and fell forty feet down a vertical drop in Aroostook State Park in Presque Isle Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on the trail to the south peak.

The Maine Warden Service says the 37-year-old suffered a possible broken hip, some facial lacerations, and was unable to walk.

Due to the snow and wind, a helicopter was unable to lift her out.

A team of seven wardens and rescue personnel were able to carry her out the half mile.

Once out she was taken a a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.