Festival of Wreaths returns for the holidays

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Festival of Wreaths returned for the holiday season to help families in Maine who have children battling cancer.

The Aliza Jean Family Cancer Foundation hosted their annual Festival of Wreaths on Saturday at the Mount Kineo Lodge in Guilford. After Aliza lost her life to brain cancer in 2013, the Stutzman family knew they wanted to help others in memory of their daughter, especially since this was Aliza’s favorite time of the year.

“Aliza was a free spirit and she loved the movie, The Grinch. Matter of fact, this Grinch wreath, and her memory this year is a great treat her mother put together. And she used to have the perfect Grinch face, but she was all about from Halloween to Christmas, right where she wanted to be. She just loved the holidays and was just so full of life,” said Greg Stutzman, Aliza’s father and co-founder of the Aliza Jean Family Cancer Foundation.

This event started from 10am to 2pm for a silent auction to win donated wreaths from local businesses. around 4pm the winners then received their prizes. All the proceeds from the wreaths goes towards three local families in Maine with children battling cancer. The Stutzman’s want to continue helping families who are battling childhood cancer and that they’re not alone.

“It’s one of those worlds you really don’t know exists until you’re kind of thrust into it. So that’s just what we’re trying to continue and there’s nothing better than to bring people together over Christmas and just kind of keep people’s spirits positive. Knowing that today we’re really helping kiddos that we’re working with right now and their families get through a really tough time that that we understand,” said Stutzman.

