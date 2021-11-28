Advertisement

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, which was presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41.

Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the Off-White label, the brand Abloh founded. Abloh was the men’s wear designer of Louis Vuitton.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH, said in a statement.

A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said for the last two years, Abloh battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.

“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” the statement read.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Saturday
The crash happened around 5:30 on River Road.
Two hospitalized after collision in Orrington Friday night
Brewer Police responded to an armed robbery report in a parking lot at the corner of Wilson and...
Man arrested in Brewer after armed robbery Friday
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
Crews respond to motorcycle accident in Oakland Thursday night
Police say 72-year-old Michael Deabay of Presque Isle was driving when he lost control of his...
Two hospitalized following crash in Arookstook County

Latest News

Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more
Orrington's Letters to Santa mailbox
Orrington Fire Department helping kids exchange letters with Santa
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?
Snow showers on Monday