COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue trending high

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are still trending high across the state.

As of Sunday morning, the Maine CDC is reporting that 323 people are hospitalized with the virus.

104 are in intensive care.

40 are on ventilators.

The head of the Maine CDC says there are 44 staffed adult ICU beds available in the state right now.

67.86% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 3,800 new doses were administered.

Of those, 2,798 were booster shots.

Case investigations have not been conducted in the last few days due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

