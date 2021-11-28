Advertisement

Caring Community Cupboard holds craft fair fundraiser

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) -The Caring Community Cupboard, a food pantry in Old Town, opened its doors on Tuesday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The opening is the result of weeks of fundraising... but the fundraising isn’t over yet.

Despite a very snowy morning, the cupboard held a craft fair fundraiser at the Milford Town Hall on Saturday.

They opened their doors to serve the community for the first time earlier this week.

The cupboard served 31 families in the greater Old Town area on Tuesday.

According to the Good Shephard Food Bank of Maine, approximately 85,000 Mainers are estimated to be experiencing very low food security.

Maine has the sixth highest rate of very low food security in the country.

Food insecurity tends to worsen during the winter, as higher heating costs eat up a greater portion of Mainers’ budgets.

If you are in need of food assistance, or if you would like to donate, you can learn more at the Caring Community Cupboard’s Facebook page.

