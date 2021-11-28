Advertisement

Bangor businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Less than a month away from Christmas, local businesses are preparing for holiday shoppers.

Bangor shops including Rebecca’s Gift Shop took part in Small Business Saturday, an annual event encouraging consumers to shop locally in person and online at small businesses.

This has been a particular point of emphasis in Bangor, who also celebrated “Plaid Friday”.

Officials and shop owners say when you buy local, you have a positive impact in your community.

“Direct people to come to their small businesses and make their purchases as opposed to spending all their money at large places. Cause when you keep your money in the community, it really stays in your community, circulates in your community, and has a more profound effect,” said Betsy Lundy, the Executive Director of the Downtown Bangor Partnership.

“Everybody has been in good spirits today and they’re complimenting the music, the smells, and everything we’re happy to have at Rebecca’s,” said Rick Vigue, owner of Rebecca’s Gift Shop.

For more information, visit downtownbangor.com.

