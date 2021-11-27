Advertisement

Two hospitalized following crash in Arookstook County

Police say 72-year-old Michael Deabay of Presque Isle was driving when he lost control of his...
Police say 72-year-old Michael Deabay of Presque Isle was driving when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered roads and crossed the center line.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police believe poor weather and road conditions may have played a factor in a head-on crash in Aroostook County.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on Route 163 in T11 R4 Wels.

Police say 72-year-old Michael Deabay of Presque Isle was driving when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered roads and crossed the center line.

Officials say 69-year-old Linda Mastro of Portage noticed Deabay’s car in the opposite lane and tried to get her vehicle over towards the ditch to avoid being hit but was not successful.

Both Deabay and Mastro were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain & rain/snow mix will develop this morning then change to all snow from north to south...
Rain & Snow Developing Today, Accumulating Snow Expected Tonight
Maine COVID-19 numbers for 11-26-21
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Friday
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Rain & rain/snow mix Friday will change to all snow from north to south later Friday and Friday...
Rain & Snow Expected Friday
Hospital COVID
Maine sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Victoria Mansion Portland
Portland’s Victoria Mansion opens for tours
Black Friday in Freeport
Black Friday makes for busy day in Freeport
Bangor City Council has new plans to address homeless encampments. (FILE)
Bangor to issue trespass orders at homeless camp by Dec. 1
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
Crews respond to motorcycle accident in Oakland Thursday night