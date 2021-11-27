Two hospitalized after collision in Orrington Friday night

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been hospitalized after a head-on collision in Orrington.

The crash happened around 5:30 on River Road.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by an Orrington man headed southbound crossed the center line.

Police say the driver may have fallen asleep.

The car struck a vehicle headed the opposite way driven by a man from Brewer.

The road was closed for more than an hour.

The drivers were taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital and Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

