Two hospitalized after collision in Orrington Friday night

The crash happened around 5:30 on River Road.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been hospitalized after a head-on collision in Orrington.

The crash happened around 5:30 on River Road.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by an Orrington man headed southbound crossed the center line.

Police say the driver may have fallen asleep.

The car struck a vehicle headed the opposite way driven by a man from Brewer.

The road was closed for more than an hour.

The drivers were taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital and Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

