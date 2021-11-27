Snow will come to an end today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that has brought snowfall to the region will lift north today. Snow showers will taper off this morning for everywhere except northern Maine where snow showers will taper off in the afternoon. West winds will pick up today and gusts between 20-30 mph. Some blowing snow is possible, mainly in northern Maine.

Winds will decrease overnight. Clouds will also clear out and conditions will become clear. Some areas could drop into the teens overnight. Sunny conditions are expected on Sunday, but it will be a little chilly.

The next low pressure system will move northeast Sunday night into Monday. Monday is a First Alert day due to the potential for accumulating snow. The track of the low will determine whether parts of the state receive snow and how much. If the low stays east, coastal areas could receive some snowfall. A more west track will bring some snowfall inland.

Mostly sunny conditions will return on Tuesday. The next chance for wintry precipitation will be on Thursday.

TODAY: Snow coming to an end, then mostly cloudy. Highs 26-37°. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear. Lows 15-27°. West wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs 27-36°. West wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 25-36°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.