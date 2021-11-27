Rain Changing To Snow With Accumulations Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to lift northeastwards. This low has been producing areas of rain along and south of the Interstate as well as areas of snow north & west of the Interstate. There will be a lull in the precipitation by early evening before the moisture will fill back in. As this occurs, colder air will be drawn in and the precipitation will start off as rain along the coast and transition to all snow. Expecting wet flakes from the Interstate towards the coast and snowfall rates will increase around midnight through very early Saturday as the low strengthens. Snowfall will eventually come to an end from west to east by late Saturday morning. Snowfall totals will be highest in the higher elevations and over the north where upwards of 8″ will be possible. Closer to the coast totals will be lighter where some spots may only see upwards of 2″. Bangor can expect around 2-4″ and some spots over parts of Downeast Maine could see around 3-5″.

Highest snowfall amounts expected across northern & eastern locations. Locally higher amounts expected for higher elevations. (WABI)

As the low moves out on Saturday, winds will pick up on the backside. WNW winds will gust upwards of 30 mph. This will result in areas of blowing snow especially over northern locations where the snow is not as wet. This will make for hazardous travel during Saturday morning. Closer to the coast winds will be slightly light, there won’t be as much snow & the snow will be a wet heavy snow so blowing snow will not be that big of a factor. Highs on Saturday will be in the 20s & 30s and will FEEL colder thanks to the winds. Clouds will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Sunday will be the better of the weekend days. Expecting more sunshine, less wind & slightly warmer highs. Highs will max out in the low to mid 30s.

A FIRST ALERT DAY is still in effect for Monday as we continue to watch an area of low pressure that could bring accumulating snow. As of now models have kept very limited development of the low and has pushed it farther east. Some of the latest runs have started to pull the low farther west. Stay tuned for updates.

TONIGHT: Rain & snow to start then changing to all snow. Will be breezy as WNW winds will gust 20-25 mph. Hazardous travel expected. Lows will be in the 20s & 30s.

SATURDAY: Snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s & 30s. Breezy during the morning & could cause blowing snow over the north. WNW wind gusting near 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Snow possible. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 30s.

