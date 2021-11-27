Advertisement

Portland’s Victoria Mansion opens for tours

By WMTW
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, many Mainers are in Christmas mode.

One local place to feel the cozy atmosphere of the holiday season is Portland’s Victoria Mansion.

The historic 1800s home opened up for their first day of tours Friday.

Ten different teams of designers worked on all the festive decorations.

More than 1,000 tickets were sold before the doors even opened.

”People were just dying to get back here and explore and I think that’s carrying over into the holiday season as well. Just a really fun, energetic vibe in the building today,” said Executive Director Tim Brosnihan.

The Christmas season is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the mansion.

It’s one of Portland’s oldest architectural sites, and ticket sales go into ongoing restoration efforts.

