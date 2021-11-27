Advertisement

Man arrested in Brewer after armed robbery Friday

33-year-old Christopher Dorsey was charged with robbery.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested in Brewer today after he robbed a woman at knifepoint.

Brewer Police responded to an armed robbery report in a parking lot at the corner of Wilson and South Main Streets just before 11:00 Friday morning.

The victim was not injured, but the suspect fled on foot with the stolen property.

Police say information led them to an apartment building on Wilson Street, where Dorsey was taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Dorsey is being held in Penobscot County Jail on bail.

Police add the stolen property was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

