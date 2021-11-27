Advertisement

Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Saturday

3,407 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Friday.
Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says 67.83% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

3,407 new doses of the vaccine were administered Friday.

Of those, 2,613 were booster shots.

At last check, 323 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

104 are in critical care.

40 are on ventilators.

Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

