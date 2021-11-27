Advertisement

Crews respond to motorcycle accident in Oakland Thursday night

We'll have more information as it becomes available.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a serious motorcycle accident in Oakland Thursday night.

Oakland Police say it happened on Smithfield Road.

The road was shut down for some time while they tended to the patient and investigated the crash.

Oakland Police Department says the road has since been reopened.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

