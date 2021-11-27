Advertisement

Canada bans foreigners who have traveled in southern Africa

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORONTO (AP) - Canada says it’s banning the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days.

That’s due to discovery of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that has stoked worldwide fears.

Government ministers also said Friday that all Canadians who have travelled to southern Africa in the last 14 days will be tested on arrival and must quarantine until they get a negative test result.

Those who have arrived in the last 14 days are also asked to quarantine and get a COVID-19 test.

Officials say there’s no indication of any cases in Canada.

