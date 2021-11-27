Black Friday makes for busy day in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - As bargain hunters ventured out into the chilly weather to look for some deals on this Black Friday, they found stores a little less crowded than in years past.

In Freeport today, the rain didn’t dampen the spirits of shoppers checking out all the town’s outlet stores.

Retail experts say COVID-19 fears and a shift online has thinned out the crowds this year.

Still though, Freeport was bustling.

It can be difficult to compare crowd sizes because shops in Freeport offer great deals all year round.

“It’s been kind of busy but not too crazy. It starts to feel like a normal Friday after thanksgiving.

“Yeah, its nice to get back to it, feel a little bit more normal.”

If you’ve never been, the Freeport shopping experience is really all about the clothes.

Some of the most popular outlets are L.L. Bean, Banana Republic, Patagonia, and North Face.

