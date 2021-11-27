Bangor to issue trespass orders at homeless camp by Dec. 1

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine city plans to issue trespass orders to people who do not leave a homeless encampment under a highway bridge by Dec. 1.

The Bangor Daily News reports more than a dozen people live next to the Penobscot River under the Interstate 395 bridge that goes from Bangor to Brewer.

The paper reports officials want to clear the encampment and have asked people living there to leave.

City officials said they want the camp cleared in part because of the coming winter.

