Bangor to issue trespass orders at homeless camp by Dec. 1

Bangor City Council has new plans to address homeless encampments. (FILE)
Bangor City Council has new plans to address homeless encampments. (FILE)(Owen Kingsley)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine city plans to issue trespass orders to people who do not leave a homeless encampment under a highway bridge by Dec. 1.

The Bangor Daily News reports more than a dozen people live next to the Penobscot River under the Interstate 395 bridge that goes from Bangor to Brewer.

The paper reports officials want to clear the encampment and have asked people living there to leave.

City officials said they want the camp cleared in part because of the coming winter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

