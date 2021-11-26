Rain & Snow Developing Today, Accumulating Snow Expected Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over Upstate New York this morning will redevelop near the Southern Maine Coastline later this morning then move through the Gulf of Maine this afternoon into tonight. This will bring us rain and snow for the day today, starting out very light and showery in nature early this morning and becoming steadier by late morning through the evening hours. It looks like precipitation will fall mainly as rain south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln during the day while areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln north see rain/snow mix and even all snow at times. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible during the day especially Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward so if you have travel plans across northern locales, drive carefully as roads could be slick in spots. Temperatures today will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. As low pressure moves to our east later today and tonight, colder air will filter southward across the state on the backside of the storm which will cause rain and rain/snow mix to changeover to all snow even along the coast tonight. The snow is expected to taper off from west to east late tonight into the first half of Saturday. By noontime Saturday, storm total snowfall amounts will average 2″-5″ for most spots, including Coastal Downeast areas. Lower amounts of a coating to an inch or two are expected for coastal areas south of the Midcoast. Higher amounts of 4″-8″ will fall across the far north (areas north of Greenville, Millinocket, and Houlton).

Low pressure will pull away from the state on Saturday. As the snow winds down during the morning, we’ll see drier, breezy and cold conditions for the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s but feel much colder with a gusty west/northwest wind. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be the better of the weekend days, featuring a mix of sun and clouds and a lighter wind. Temperatures on Sunday will reach the low to mid-30s for most spots. We still have a FIRST ALERT in effect for Monday as we’re continuing to watch the potential development of a coastal storm which could bring us accumulating snow depending on where it gets its act together. Data from overnight and early this morning is hinting that this may end up being too far to our east but I don’t want to rule it out quite yet so stay tuned for updates.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers during the morning then steadier rain/snow likely inland and rain likely along the coast during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 34°-41°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Snow north, rain/snow mix changing to snow elsewhere. Lows between 26°-33°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Light snow and snow showers tapering off during the morning then mostly cloudy, breezy and cold during the afternoon. Highs between 28°-37°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Snow possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

