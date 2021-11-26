Maine university to pilot senior nutrition program

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine university plans to use a federal grant to pilot a nutrition program for older residents who live in low-income housing.

The University of New England received the $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living.

The university said the project will seek to address food security and health and well-being of seniors in the state.

The university says nutrition educators participating in the program will tune into a classroom of seniors remotely.

