Advertisement

Maine university to pilot senior nutrition program

(File)
(File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine university plans to use a federal grant to pilot a nutrition program for older residents who live in low-income housing.

The University of New England received the $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living.

The university said the project will seek to address food security and health and well-being of seniors in the state.

The university says nutrition educators participating in the program will tune into a classroom of seniors remotely.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women from strong arrested on drug charges
Women from Strong arrested on drug trafficking charges
Construction is about 95 percent complete.
PCHC lays off 31 employees at Dental Center in Bangor
Cedar Ridge
Massachusetts woman finds missing diamond in Jackman cabin parking lot
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
This is the latest data as of Tuesday
993 new COVID cases and three new deaths as of Tuesday

Latest News

The annual celebration returned in-person this year.
Hermon’s Lynde Lodge hosts community Thanksgiving dinner
Although they still supplied the meals last year, it’s sitting down at the Thanksgiving table...
Thanksgiving dinner served in person once again at Messalonskee High School
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids