Maine university to pilot senior nutrition program
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine university plans to use a federal grant to pilot a nutrition program for older residents who live in low-income housing.
The University of New England received the $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living.
The university said the project will seek to address food security and health and well-being of seniors in the state.
The university says nutrition educators participating in the program will tune into a classroom of seniors remotely.
