Maine Maritime Academy offering supply chain logistics courses

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy is helping train the next generation of supply chain logistics professionals.

MMA says the current shipping delays and supply chain issues happening nationwide have only highlighted the need for more skilled workers both in the U.S. and abroad.

They’re giving their students real-world supply chain management experience through their International Business and Logistics degree program.

Assistant Professor David Sorich says students are preparing for common supply chain issues so they’re ready to problem solve after graduation.

”We have a lot of classes that talk about shipping and operation. We talk about port operations and then anytime any pieces of whatever come in, they’ve got to get from a port to somewhere else to that end customer and so we work with other people that work in the warehousing industry, the trucking industry and even rail industry to make sure that we get things from point A to point B and then it just makes it overall a better experience,” Sorich said.

To learn more about the academy’s logistics program you can visit mainemaritume.edu.

