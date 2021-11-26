Maine holiday tradition returning to Rockland Saturday
Nov. 26, 2021
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A very Maine tradition is once again gracing the Midcoast.
Rockland is holding its annual Festival of Lights event Saturday.
We’re told Santa will also be arriving for the event aboard a U.S. Coast Guard boat.
Santa will join in on a downtown ribbon cutting to open the holiday shopping season.
The city’s lobster trap tree lighting will also be held at 6 tomorrow evening.
Rockland Main Street says they will also light a menorah on Sunday in recognition of the first night of Hanukkah.
