Maine holiday tradition returning to Rockland Saturday

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A very Maine tradition is once again gracing the Midcoast.

Rockland is holding its annual Festival of Lights event Saturday.

We’re told Santa will also be arriving for the event aboard a U.S. Coast Guard boat.

Santa will join in on a downtown ribbon cutting to open the holiday shopping season.

The city’s lobster trap tree lighting will also be held at 6 tomorrow evening.

Rockland Main Street says they will also light a menorah on Sunday in recognition of the first night of Hanukkah.

For a complete list of events, check out Rockland Main Street on Facebook.

