Advertisement

Hermon’s Lynde Lodge hosts community Thanksgiving dinner

The annual celebration returned in-person this year.
The annual celebration returned in-person this year.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Lynde Lodge brought back its traditional, in-person Thanksgiving dinner in Hermon.

This was the 12th year putting on this event, and the first in-person version since 2019.

The dinner featured all the fixings - turkey, ham, stuffing, vegetables, and pies.

The dinner was, as always, completely free, and open to everyone.

Organizers say it’s a real bright spot for everyone in the community.

“People come in just for the fellowship,” said Audie Gould, Master of the Lynde Lodge. “They’ll have something to eat, visit with neighbors they haven’t seen for a while. We have people that come in, that, if they didn’t come in, they didn’t have a Thanksgiving dinner. So, it’s a wide variety of reasons why people come in, and we’re just glad to be able to be of service that way.”

Gould reminded us that the Lynde Lodge did not take donations at the event - instead urging people to pay it forward.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women from strong arrested on drug charges
Women from Strong arrested on drug trafficking charges
Construction is about 95 percent complete.
PCHC lays off 31 employees at Dental Center in Bangor
Cedar Ridge
Massachusetts woman finds missing diamond in Jackman cabin parking lot
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
This is the latest data as of Tuesday
993 new COVID cases and three new deaths as of Tuesday

Latest News

(File)
Maine university to pilot senior nutrition program
Although they still supplied the meals last year, it’s sitting down at the Thanksgiving table...
Thanksgiving dinner served in person once again at Messalonskee High School
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids