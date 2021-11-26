Hermon’s Lynde Lodge hosts community Thanksgiving dinner

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Lynde Lodge brought back its traditional, in-person Thanksgiving dinner in Hermon.

This was the 12th year putting on this event, and the first in-person version since 2019.

The dinner featured all the fixings - turkey, ham, stuffing, vegetables, and pies.

The dinner was, as always, completely free, and open to everyone.

Organizers say it’s a real bright spot for everyone in the community.

“People come in just for the fellowship,” said Audie Gould, Master of the Lynde Lodge. “They’ll have something to eat, visit with neighbors they haven’t seen for a while. We have people that come in, that, if they didn’t come in, they didn’t have a Thanksgiving dinner. So, it’s a wide variety of reasons why people come in, and we’re just glad to be able to be of service that way.”

Gould reminded us that the Lynde Lodge did not take donations at the event - instead urging people to pay it forward.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.