Families kick off holiday traditions at Piper Mountain Christmas Tree Farm

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) -Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the saws are out, and the holiday season is officially underway.

“Today is our rush day. This is when people come out and really start their family tradition,” said co-owner of Piper Mountain Christmas Tree Farm, Mac McCullen.

Mac and Anne McCullen say they love seeing the same families come back every year.

Mac says he can’t tell you what the perfect tree is for your family, but he did offer a good tip as you bring it home.

“We will cut the bottom of it and as soon as you get it home if you put it in a bucket of water it will continue to draw water probably well into January as long as you keep the water level above that cut,” Mac said.

While you’re out searching for the perfect tree you may want to look out for a certain moose as well.

“We call him Piper, and we hide him in a tree. If you find Piper you not only get to keep Piper but you get to keep the tree that you found him in,” Mac said.

The farm is once again participating in Trees for Troops this year.

Mac says they’ve gathered roughly 300 trees from around the state.

“We load them on a truck and they are headed this year to the Mid-Atlantic states,” Mac said.

The farm sells wreaths, ornaments and plenty of other Christmas decorations to get you through the season.

Anne says they try to support as many local businesses as they can.

“We made an effort to shop local so we’ve had a lot of crafts from people in Newburgh and Bangor,” Anne said. “You’re really supporting the business but also all the employees that work here, you might not see them but we have wreath makers, we have decorators, we have people that work in the shop.”

The McCullens say the days leading up to Christmas make the hard work all year worth it.

“There’s a lot of laughter, a lot of smiles, and we love it,” Mac said.

The farm is now open every day until Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to dusk.

For more information you can head to piptermtn.com or find them on social media.

