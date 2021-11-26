Advertisement

Black Friday shopping is back!

Plenty of deal hunters Friday morning as most stores opened their doors at 5 a.m. instead of the usual midnight tradition.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Black Friday deals and savings are back.

Outside Best Buy in Bangor Friday morning a line wrapped around the side of the building before opening.

But many folks have to change up their sleep schedules to accommodate the start of the shopping season.

From wanting first dibs on the best deals, to keeping up with a family tradition.

Everybody has their own reason to hit the stores on Black Friday.

“I’m looking for a gaming chair. Last Black Friday I went to I actually got a gaming computer so now I need something comfy to play in,” said Thyme Toth.

“Did a little shopping for my father, for my mother, because he’s not going to come out today. He wanted to get some good deals. Nieces and nephews, granddaughter, clothes you know? Under Armor stuff, Nike stuff,” said Terisa Ross.

Black Friday stores in Maine opened this year at 5 a.m. instead of the traditional midnight.

