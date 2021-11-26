Bangor firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a year off due to the pandemic, Bangor firefighters were back at it this Black Friday, braving the cold and rain, to raise money for adults and kids with neuromuscular diseases.

Members of Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 were out at the intersection of Bangor Mall Boulevard and Hogan Road asking for donations.

All proceeds go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England.

2019 was their biggest year yet.

In the past the union has raised more than $13,000 in just a matter of hours.

FILL THE BOOT: If you’re out in Bangor doing some #BlackFriday shopping, you may see some Bangor firefighters out collecting some change for a good cause. 🚒 @LOCAL_772 is raising money for @MDAMaine. This is their largest fundraiser of the year! More tonight on @WABI_TV5. pic.twitter.com/avCq04uaBq — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) November 26, 2021

“These monies go directly to helping put kids through specialized summer camps that are made for kids with neuromuscular disease, Muscular Dystrophy,” said MDA Committee Chair for Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772. “They’re designed to let these kids have a normal summer camp experience. Beyond that, it also goes to researching a cure for a lot of these diseases. In 2018 seven new drugs hit the market as a direct result of the monies that the International Association of Firefighters were able to raise. So, it’s really nice to see the impact that it’s having.”

This has been a Black Friday tradition for the firefighters union for more than 15 years now.

The firefighters union will also be hosting their Jingle Bell Ball at Anah Shrine in Bangor on Friday, December 10th from 6 p.m. to midnight.

All proceeds from that event will benefit MDA of Northern New England as well.

