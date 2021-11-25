Advertisement

Thanksgiving dinner served in person once again at Messalonskee High School

Although they still supplied the meals last year, it’s sitting down at the Thanksgiving table where the memories are made.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - For more than 30 years a hot Thanksgiving meal could be found at Messalonskee High School.

Mike Marston and Bud King first started dinner in 1990.

“We talked about how nice it would be if everyone had a meal on Thanksgiving and a place to go in order to not be alone. We decided that if we’re going to do it, we’re going to have all the meals be free so that anybody will feel welcome for coming,” said Marston.

Last year the dinner went to drive-through style due to COVID.

It was also the first dinner without Bud, who passed away last year at the age of 97.

“The meal wouldn’t have happened without him and his wife Josephine. So we wanted to keep that memory alive and the spirit alive that they wanted this meal to be done and that’s what we intend to do,” said Marston.

Although they still supplied the meals last year, it’s sitting down at the Thanksgiving table where the memories are made.

“You know it’s like a big family really. The people that come and volunteer here at wonderful and obviously we couldn’t do it without them,” said Marston.

“It’s nice because we would just be sitting home doing nothing. Maybe making a frozen pizza or something. Something really classy. Do you know how difficult it is to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for two people,” said Donna Runnels of Burnham.

And every year, there’s a new wrinkle of support that helps keep this dinner going.

“Oh the Girl Scouts I should mention the Girl Scouts. They made 143 pies. The Arnold Trail Girl Scouts. That includes girls from Fairfield, Sidney, Waterville, Vassalboro, Augusta, and Oakland,” said Marston.

