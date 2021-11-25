Sunshine & Pleasant Today, Rain & Snow Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gorgeous Thanksgiving Day expected as high pressure moves over the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to near or above average readings. High temperatures are expected to top off in the 40s to near 50° and the wind will be light so it will feel much better today too. Clouds will move in during the night tonight and we may see a few rain and/or snow showers late tonight especially north and west of Bangor as our next storm system approaches. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to mid-30s for lows.

Low pressure is forecast to move along the Maine coastline during the day Friday. This will bring us rain and snow for the day Friday, starting out showery in nature early in the morning and becoming steadier by late morning through the evening hours. It looks like precipitation will fall mainly as rain south for Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln during the day Friday while areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln north see rain/snow mix and even all snow at times. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible during the day Friday especially Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward so if you have travel plans across northern locales on Friday, drive carefully as roads could be slick in spots. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. As low pressure moves to our east later Friday and Friday night, colder air will filter southward across the state on the backside of the storm which will cause rain and rain/snow mix to changeover to all snow even along the coast Friday evening and Friday night. The snow is expected to taper off from west to east late Friday night into the first half of Saturday. By early Saturday morning, storm total snowfall amounts will only be a coating to 1″ along the coast, 1″-3″ expected for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor Area, and south into the Capital Region. Higher amounts of 2″-5″ are expected from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward through Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton and 3″-7″ expected across the far north.

Rain & rain/snow mix Friday will change to all snow from north to south later Friday and Friday night. Accumulations will be minimal along the coast and increase as you travel northward. Highest accumulations of 3"-7" are expected over the far north. Use caution on the roads tomorrow and tomorrow night as roads could be slick especially across the north. (WABI)

Low pressure will pull away from the state on Saturday. As the snow winds down during the morning, we’ll see drier, brighter, breezy and cold conditions for the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s but feel much colder with a gusty west/northwest wind. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a lighter wind. Temperatures on Sunday will reach the low to mid-30s for most spots. We’ve issued a FIRST ALERT for Monday as we’re watching the potential of significant snowfall during the day Monday. There’s still plenty of uncertainty with this so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 41°-49°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few rain or snow showers possible late especially north and west of Bangor. Lows between 27°-36°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers during the morning then steadier rain/snow likely inland and rain likely along the coast during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Light snow and snow showers tapering off during the morning then variably cloudy, breezy and cold during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Snow possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.