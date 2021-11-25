Review coming of effects of Maine dams on rare salmon

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Federal regulators will perform an environmental review of the effects of four Maine dams on endangered salmon in a win for conservationists in the state.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced the review on Tuesday.

Conservation groups have pushed to have the lower Kennebec River dams removed. The dams are owned by a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management of Ontario.

Conservation groups have long argued that the dams make it impossible for salmon to access key spawning habitat.

