Maine sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospital COVID
Hospital COVID(WRDW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise and set new records.

Thursday the Maine CDC reported 327 people in the hospital, which is the highest since the start of the pandemic.

It’s up from the previous record of 314 set Wednesday.

A record 108 people with COVID-19 are in the intensive care unit. 39 people are on ventilators.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says that 60-percent to 70-percent of people who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

He say the percentage is even higher for people in the ICU and on ventilators.

