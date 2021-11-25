Advertisement

Maine school worker charged with sex crime pleads not guilty

Thirty-two-year-old Benjamin Conroy had worked as an education technician for students on the...
Thirty-two-year-old Benjamin Conroy had worked as an education technician for students on the autism spectrum in Portland Public Schools.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A former employee of Maine’s largest school district has pleaded not guilty to federal sex crimes, including exploiting a child in the classroom.

Thirty-two-year-old Benjamin Conroy had worked as an education technician for students on the autism spectrum in Portland Public Schools.

The Maine Department of Education revoked his state credential, and he was terminated in late October.

The Portland Press Herald reports Conroy entered his plea on Tuesday in a hearing via Zoom.

He did not speak during the appearance other than to enter the plea and answer questions from a judge.

