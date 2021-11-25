Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 548 new COVID-19 cases before the holiday weekend

This is the latest data since Wednesday
This is the latest data as of Wednesday.
This is the latest data as of Wednesday.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - According to the Maine CDC, 548 new coronavirus cases have been reported as of Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

There are currently no new deaths.

Kennebec County has 109 new cases, Penobscot showing 65, Aroostook 54, 27 in Franklin and 13 in Waldo County.

A little over 67% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

10,937 new doses were administered.

Of those, 8,135 are booster shots.

96 are in critical care.

40 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women from strong arrested on drug charges
Women from Strong arrested on drug trafficking charges
Construction is about 95 percent complete.
PCHC lays off 31 employees at Dental Center in Bangor
This is the latest data as of Tuesday
993 new COVID cases and three new deaths as of Tuesday
Cedar Ridge
Massachusetts woman finds missing diamond in Jackman cabin parking lot
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

Latest News

New COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for about a month, nearing an average of 100,000 per...
With COVID cases rising, are we on the cusp of a new wave?
While seven months pregnant, the mother was hospitalized with a nearly fatal COVID-19...
'Feels incredible': Mom returns home after hospitalization with COVID while pregnant
This is the latest data as of Tuesday
993 new COVID cases and three new deaths as of Tuesday
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations top 300 for first time