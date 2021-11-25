Maine CDC reports 548 new COVID-19 cases before the holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - According to the Maine CDC, 548 new coronavirus cases have been reported as of Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

There are currently no new deaths.

Kennebec County has 109 new cases, Penobscot showing 65, Aroostook 54, 27 in Franklin and 13 in Waldo County.

A little over 67% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

10,937 new doses were administered.

Of those, 8,135 are booster shots.

96 are in critical care.

40 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.