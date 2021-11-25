Advertisement

Husson University staff help prepare 110 Thanksgiving meals for Bangor area residents

110 meals were prepared for Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace residents
Husson University's Dining Services helped prepare 110 Thanksgiving meals for Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace residents in Bangor.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the second consecutive year, kitchen staff at Husson University helped put together more than 100 meals for people in the community who might otherwise go without.

TV5 was inside the kitchen Thursday to see how they’re prepared.

The Husson Universty Dining Services team was hard at work this Thanksgiving preparing holiday meals for those Bangor area seniors and disabled community members.

Last year they partnered with the Caleb Group and Harbor Management. Their effort was so successful, they decided to come together again to help those in need.

“With COVID in full force last year, we were certainly happy to do that,” said bob Sedgwick, the director of dining services at Husson University. “This year they came back and asked if we’d be willing to do it again. I was very happy and excited to be able to say yes. It certainly demonstrates the need, not just with the pandemic but with food insecurity issues also. We’re trying to help out there.”

110 meals were packaged up in the kitchen.

Each one containing all the holiday favorites.

Sedgwick says they started receiving inquiries back in June about whether they would be providing meals again.

While it takes a lot of a lot of preparation, Sedgwick says it’s all worth it.

“Chef Dave was here at 5:30 a.m. getting the turkeys in the oven. Purchasing had to happen last week of course, there’s shortages in the grocery stores so, you have to plan ahead and kind of get everything in order.”

Once they’re boxed up - the meals are sent off with Laurie Holmes of the Caleb Group.

She and her husband help deliver the to residents at Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace.

“We love doing this! It’s the highlight of our holiday,” said Laurie Holmes, the resident services coordinator for the Caleb Group.

Holmes notes that with the rising prices of many goods, many of the residents may be feeling the brunt.

That’s why the commitment and kindness of the Husson staff makes all the difference.

“The community notices it,” said Holmes. “The residents notice it and the management companies. It’s just a great collaboration.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

