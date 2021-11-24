Women from Strong arrested on drug trafficking charges

STRONG, Maine (WABI) - Two women from Strong were arrested on drug charges following an investigation that started earlier this month.

30-year-old Samantha Atwood and 37-year-old Felicia Bell are charged with drug trafficking.

We’re told a search warrant was issued on November 6th in Rangeley following a drug overdose.

Police say Atwood and Bell were not involved in that overdose.

Multiple interviews led to a search warrant for a residence on Farmington Road in Strong which led to their arrests.

