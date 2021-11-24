Advertisement

Women from Strong arrested on drug trafficking charges

30-year-old Samantha Atwood and 37-year-old Felicia Bell are charged with drug trafficking.
Two women from strong arrested on drug charges
Two women from strong arrested on drug charges(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRONG, Maine (WABI) - Two women from Strong were arrested on drug charges following an investigation that started earlier this month.

30-year-old Samantha Atwood and 37-year-old Felicia Bell are charged with drug trafficking.

We’re told a search warrant was issued on November 6th in Rangeley following a drug overdose.

Police say Atwood and Bell were not involved in that overdose.

Multiple interviews led to a search warrant for a residence on Farmington Road in Strong which led to their arrests.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Construction is about 95 percent complete.
PCHC lays off 31 employees at Dental Center in Bangor
Crews respond to fire at Newport Structures on Grogan Avenue in Newport
Crews responding to fire at Newport business
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Record high number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

The Maine Warden Service says three deer were shot and left in a field in Somerset County.
Wardens increase reward in deer killings
This is the latest data as of Tuesday
993 new COVID cases and three new deaths as of Tuesday
Arizona man sentenced on drug related charges in Northern Maine
CMP Corridor construction
Maine DEP suspends CMP corridor permit