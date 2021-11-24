Advertisement

This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum so the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Maybe you’ve noticed, or maybe not, but you may wonder why Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce labels are upside down.

The company says it puts the label on that way purposely, so you store the cans with the side you open facing down.

Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top.

When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum so the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.

If you haven’t already secured your cranberry sauce, you could be out of luck. Like many other items, supply chain issues are making it harder to find.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Construction is about 95 percent complete.
PCHC lays off 31 employees at Dental Center in Bangor
Crews respond to fire at Newport Structures on Grogan Avenue in Newport
Crews responding to fire at Newport business
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Record high number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

Keep your guests safe this Thanksgiving
Maine CDC Director offers Thanksgiving gathering advice
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Illinois families of 2 killed in the November 5. incident at the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane