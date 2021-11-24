Thanksgiving travel and safety tips from AAA and Maine State Police

Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means millions of Americans will be traveling over the next few days to see family and friends.

Police and travel experts are offering advice to help you prepare and stay safe.

“Here in New England, we are estimating just over two million people will be driving by automobile, so the roads will surely be busy this week,” said Pat Moody of AAA Northern New England.

That’s the best advice from AAA if you’re looking to avoid holiday traffic this weekend if plan ahead and get going early.

“Worst time to travel on the return trip would be Saturday between 2-7 and Sunday between 1-7, so those mid-afternoon time periods,” said Moody.

Looking past Thanksgiving, this time of year, we typically see that first snowfall.

“I think we all see it. We have to change our driving style, we have to drive slower. We have to make subtle changes in direction and speed,” said Moody.

“Every year the first snowstorm causes more crashes then the next several that follow,” said Lt. Bruce Scott of the Maine State Police.

The holidays also see a spike in sales of alcohol.

State Police ask that you celebrate the holidays responsibly.

“Remember, if you feel different, you drive different. Buzzed driving is impaired driving,” said Moody.

“Police agencies across the country will step up their enforcement efforts over the holiday week and throughout the rest of this winter season to promote safer travels,” said Lt. Scott.

And lastly, distracted driving.

Maybe you think about a quick text as a heads up to a family member that you’re running late or caught in traffic.

“It’s not worth it. The turkey will wait, your family will wait. As Lieutenant Scott said, your family would rather have you late for the celebration then never arrive at all,” said Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State.

Across the country, AAA is expecting more than 53 million people to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The best advice is to plan ahead, slow down, drive safe.

