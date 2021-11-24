Sunny, Breezy & Chilly Today, Fantastic Thanksgiving Day Weather

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will provide us with a bright and breezy day today. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures a few degrees better than yesterday with highs topping off in the mid-30s to low 40s this afternoon. The gusty northwest wind will continue today with gusts to 25-30 possible which will make it feel like it’s in the 20s throughout the day. We’ll see clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-20s for most spots. The wind will diminish tonight too.

Our Thanksgiving Day forecast looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies, light wind and highs in the 40s to near 50°. We’ll start to see some high clouds moving in during the afternoon and evening as our next weathermaker approaches. Low pressure is forecast to move through the state on Friday. This will bring us a chance for some rain and snow showers during the morning followed by steadier precipitation during the afternoon and evening. As precipitation becomes steadier, it looks like it will fall as rain for areas around Bangor south to the coast while areas north of Bangor see a rain/snow mix. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. Precipitation is expected to continue Friday night and as the atmosphere cools, it will likely cause rain/snow mix to change to all snow especially north of Bangor with rain changing to rain/snow mix around Bangor south to the coast. At this point, it looks like light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible across the entire state late Friday and Friday night however areas from Greenville north and west could see higher amounts between 2″-6″ by late Friday night.

Low pressure will pull away from the state on Saturday. We’ll start the day with lingering clouds and some snow showers. The snow showers will taper off as the morning progresses with brightening skies, breezy and cold conditions expected for the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a lighter wind. Temperatures on Sunday will reach the low to mid-30s for most spots. We’ll be keeping an eye on a potential coastal storm for Monday next week which could bring some snow to the area to start the week.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs between 34°-41°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 19°-27°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Highs between 41°-49°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers possible during the morning then rain/snow likely inland and rain likely along the coast during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. Breezy and colder with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

