Plenty of sunshine on Thanksgiving; wintry mix, snow on Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is sitting over the region tonight. Clear skies are expected overnight and temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s. It will also be a little breezy along the coast.

Thanksgiving will be very nice with sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Clouds will begin to build in Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of a low pressure system and associated cold front that will move the region.

On Friday, a wintry mix is expected inland, snow in the higher elevations and rain along the coast as the low moves through. This could make post-Thanksgiving travel slick in places. Travelers should be aware of road conditions. Precipitation will change over to snow Friday night and linger into Saturday. Less than 1.0″ is expected along the coast, 1-3″ inland, and 3-6+” in western Maine. This system will move out Saturday night and make way for mostly sunny conditions on Sunday.

Snowfall forecast for 11/26 -11/27 (WABI)

The next potential system will move in Monday. Measurable snow is possible across the region. A few snow showers may linger into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows 23-31°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph. Gust could reach 25 mph along the coast.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs 42-48°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix inland and rain along the coast. High 35-45°. West wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Snow showers. Highs 26-38°. West wind 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Snow. High in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

