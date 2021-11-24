Advertisement

Massachusetts woman finds missing diamond in Jackman cabin parking lot

We’re told a woman fell last summer and the diamond popped out of her engagement ring.
Cedar Ridge
Cedar Ridge(James Wallace)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts couple is helping get a diamond back into the hands of its rightful owner after quite literally finding it in the rough.

When checking in at their cabin in Jackman, the owner of Cedar Ridge let James and Holly Wallace know there was a reward if they found the gem.

A woman fell last summer and the diamond popped out of her engagement ring.

Holly says she was unloading things from the car when she looked down and saw the sun catch on something shiny in the gravel.

”We know how sentimental something like that can be, so we brought it over to her, and I was happy. She told us they’re a little older than us, obviously been married quite a while. We knew that it was very sentimental,” Holly said.

“Of course I was teasing my wife all night because she can’t find her car keys but found a diamond in a gravel pile,” James said.

The Wallaces say the woman lives in Pennsylvania and is nervous about having the diamond shipped it back to her.

We’re told the owner of Cedar Ridge has a trip planned to get it back to her.

