Advertisement

Maine man accused of sexually abusing children flees to Texas, arrested, police say

(Waldo County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERPORT, Maine (WMTW)— A Maine man accused of sexually abusing several children is in custody after fleeing to Texas, according to state police.

Maine State Police said Steven Mathis, 32, of Winterport, admitted to investigators that he abused children, uploaded images of the abuse to the internet and sent the images to several people.

Police said they seized an electronic device from Mathis that revealed evidence consistent with his confession to investigators.

During the investigation Mathis fled to Texas to avoid police, officials said.

State police said they coordinated with the FBI and law enforcement in Texas, and Mathis was located and arrested in Mathis, Texas, on Nov. 16.

Detectives traveled to Texas on Monday and brought Mathis back to Maine where he is being held at the Waldo County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are looking to determine if there were any more victims.

Officials said additional charges against Mathis are expected.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Construction is about 95 percent complete.
PCHC lays off 31 employees at Dental Center in Bangor
Crews respond to fire at Newport Structures on Grogan Avenue in Newport
Crews responding to fire at Newport business
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Record high number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

Keep your guests safe this Thanksgiving
Maine CDC Director offers Thanksgiving gathering advice
Hathaway Holiday Lights 2020
Hathaway Holiday Lights display returns to Veazie December 1
This is the latest data as of Tuesday
993 new COVID cases and three new deaths as of Tuesday
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations top 300 for first time