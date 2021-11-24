Advertisement

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations top 300 for first time

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has topped 300 for the first time during the pandemic.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of Wednesday, 314 people were hospitalized with the virus in Maine.

A record 103 people with COVID-19 were also in the intensive care unit. Forty were on ventilators.

Maine has continued to see a large surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past month.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah has said that 60% to 70% of people who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. The percentage is even higher for people in the ICU and on ventilators.

Shah said Tuesday on Twitter that at one point last week, MaineHealth reported that all COVID-19 patients on ventilators at the health care system’s hospitals were unvaccinated.

He reiterated his call for Mainers to get vaccinated as the best path out of the pandemic.

The state on Wednesday reported 993 additional cases of the virus and three more deaths.

