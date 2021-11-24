Advertisement

Maine CDC Director offers Thanksgiving gathering advice

Keep your guests safe this Thanksgiving
Keep your guests safe this Thanksgiving
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The director of the Maine CDC is offering some advice for people to keep their holiday gatherings as safe as possible.

Dr. Nirav Shah says he recognizes the need for people to be together, but he thinks if there is a chance to do so outside, maybe around fire, that could be a good option.

Also, if you are inside your home, open windows to allow for better ventilation.

And even though no one wants to do it, wear a mask if the circumstances call for it.

“The bottom line is that holiday celebrations can and should happen this year, but the planning for those celebrations should recognize that COVID looms large,” explained Shah. “COVID takes advantage of the very things that we do when we get together to celebrate. Being together for extended periods of time, lingering over the dinner table, talking, singing, arguing about politics, all the things that make holidays memorable.”

He says the moral of the story is to plan ahead.

