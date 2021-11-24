Hathaway Holiday Lights display returns to Veazie December 1

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Preparations are underway for a spectacular light show in the Bangor area.

Hathaway Holiday Lights moved from Bangor to Veazie Community School last year.

This will be the 11th year for the show which includes interactive displays and thousands of lights.

There’s even a spot to send letters to Santa.

All proceeds benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The Hathaway Family knows first hand the great work they do.

Their son Alex sadly passed away shortly after birth.

His twin brother, Warren, spent 51 days in the NICU.

They do the show every year as a tribute to Alex.

“We started that first year collecting donations where 100% collected went back to the NICU. It was just a little way to get a little information out about the wonderful work they do supporting Central and Northern Maine for all the premature babies that are born that need the assistance,” said Rick Hathaway of Hathaway Holiday Lights.

The show runs from December 1-10 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30pm.

It will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from December 11-26.

