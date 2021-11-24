Downtown Bangor businesses hosting “Plaid Friday” sales

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year - for downtown Bangor businesses.

This Friday, local stores - like Rebecca’s Gift Shop - are celebrating “Plaid Friday,” a nationwide initiative that encourages shopping local on the biggest day for holiday sales, Black Friday.

More than a dozen Bangor businesses are getting into the holiday spirit this Plaid Friday, which they hope carries over to Small Business Saturday.

Store owners and officials say - why bother waking up early to wait in a jam-packed mall when you can get service and savings downtown?

”Downtowns were like, ‘Hey, you don’t have to get up in the middle of the night!’” said Betsy Lundy, the executive director of Downtown Bangor Partnership. “You can come downtown, grab a cup of coffee, take a leisurely stroll and just see all your friends and neighbors and visit your local shops.”

“My wife and I spend a lot of time buying unique things that other stores don’t carry,” said Rick Vigue, owner of Rebecca’s Gift Shop. “Lots of food, lots of Maine items, beautiful Christmas ornaments, and lots of really unique gifts that you can’t find everywhere else. I think that’s why people like to shop here.”

There’s free parking at the PIckering Square Garage starting at 7 a.m.

You can find a full list of participating businesses on Downtown Bangor’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.