Bangor firefighters returning to the streets for ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re out and about doing some Black Friday shopping, you may see some Bangor firefighters out collecting some change for a good cause.

After a year off due to the pandemic, they’ll be braving the cold and rain again.

They’ll be collecting donations at the intersection of Bangor Mall Boulevard and Hogan Road.

The Bangor Professional Firefighters Union’s ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser is their largest one of the year.

All proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

2019 was their most successful year to date.

“We raised just shy of $14,000 in about six hours,” said Jared Bowden, MDA Committee Chair for Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772. “It’s one of our biggest fundraisers, and it’s also one of our shortest fundraisers. It’s really nice to have the support of the community every year that we go out and do this.”

Firefighters will be out collecting donations starting at 8 a.m.

Donations can also be made online.

The firefighters union will also be hosting their Jingle Bell Ball at Anah Shrine in Bangor on Saturday, December 10th.

All proceeds from that event will benefit MDA as well.

Tickets can be purchased here.

