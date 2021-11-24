Advertisement

Bangor Area Recovery Network offering 24-hour support on holidays

They will be offering round-the-clock AA meetings on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Recovery Network, also known as the BARN, is increasing their support this holiday season.

They will be offering round-the-clock AA meetings on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

Community outreach specialist Jessica Shaw says this time of year can be particularly difficult for people in early recovery.

She says they are often there for treatment or can’t be home with family and loved ones.

”Provides the ability for those in early recovery to form connections maybe that they otherwise wouldn’t have and a safe place to go that’s completely abstinent and safe for those who are entering recovery,” Shaw said.

Shaw says they have lots of workshops and events coming up including yoga.

For more information and a full calendar you can visit bangorrecovery.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is about 95 percent complete.
PCHC lays off 31 employees at Dental Center in Bangor
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Crews respond to fire at Newport Structures on Grogan Avenue in Newport
Crews responding to fire at Newport business
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Record high number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

Scarborough dispatcher, Amanda Marden, is being credited for helping a family from Old Orchard...
Scarborough 911 dispatcher helps family deliver baby boy
Firefighters in Bangor move ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser online
Bangor firefighters returning to the streets for ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser
Cedar Ridge
Massachusetts woman finds missing diamond in Jackman cabin parking lot
Maine Teacher of the Year leads program to get more kids reading.
Student made book marks offer recommendations for your next read