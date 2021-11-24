Bangor Area Recovery Network offering 24-hour support on holidays

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Recovery Network, also known as the BARN, is increasing their support this holiday season.

They will be offering round-the-clock AA meetings on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

Community outreach specialist Jessica Shaw says this time of year can be particularly difficult for people in early recovery.

She says they are often there for treatment or can’t be home with family and loved ones.

”Provides the ability for those in early recovery to form connections maybe that they otherwise wouldn’t have and a safe place to go that’s completely abstinent and safe for those who are entering recovery,” Shaw said.

Shaw says they have lots of workshops and events coming up including yoga.

For more information and a full calendar you can visit bangorrecovery.org.

